One City Schools Open Enrollment

One City Schools 1707 W. Broadway, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Now Enrolling for 4K–8th Grade at One City Schools!

Give your child a strong foundation for success at One City Schools, where innovation meets community. Our tuition-free, public charter schools offer a hands-on, student-centered approach to learning, small class sizes, and a focus on academic excellence, leadership, and well-being.

We’d love to welcome your family—learn more and apply today!

Visit https://www.onecityschools.org/ to get started!

Kids & Family
484-531-4372
