ONLINE: One Day at a Time: Managing Energy and Emotions in Trying Times

media release: Sometimes, when you’re at the starting line as a family caregiver, you may never imagine what challenges, feelings of frustration and sadness lie ahead. But you may also be surprised at the bountiful gifts of love you receive.

The holidays can be especially challenging for caregivers who may feel overwhelmed and burned out from being a primary source of care for loved ones.

The complicated journey that Susan A. Marshall took began and ended with her caring for both parents before they passed away. Her mother died three years ago after a lightning fast decline due to dementia. Her father has been gone four years due to a decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s.

In her new book, Mom’s Gone Missing, When a Parent’s Changing Life Upends Yours, author Susan A. Marshall shares the ups and downs of caring for her parents as each faded away to the ravages of Alzheimer’s and dementia. The Forward of the book is written by former Wisconsin Governor, Martin Schreiber.

She will be share what she’s learned as a family caregiver at a special FREE event December 17, 5-6 p.m. open to the public. The presentation & open discussion is hosted by the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.

Since 1985 the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin has been a local resource for individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia.

They offer individual and family consultations, caregiver support groups, as well as education and early-stage enrichment programs. Outreach offices are available in 15 counties in the southcentral region of Wisconsin