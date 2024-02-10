One From the Heart Reprise

media release: USA | 1982 | DCP | 93 min.

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Raul Julia, Teri Garr, Nastassja Kinski

In a stunning change of pace, Coppola pere followed his jungle epic Apocalypse Now with this charming, candy colored love story of a married couple (Frederic Forrest & Garr), who, over the course of one evening, split up and find romance with strangers (Julia & Kinski). The Las Vegas-set fantasia was shot entirely on the soundstages of Coppola’s Zoetrope Studios and set to an Oscar-nominated song score by Tom Waits. A costly box-office disappointment, this visionary film is now considered one of the most influential postmodern works of its era, and an obvious precursor to films like La La Land and Moulin Rouge! This new cut of One from the Heart, personally supervised by Coppola, contains new footage never seen before and material sourced directly from the original camera negative.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.