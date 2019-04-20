One Less Guest

Brix 340, Waunakee 340 N. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release: One Less Guest is an acoustic trio from Duluth, Minnesota, comprised of guitarist Nick Muska, violinist Lauren Cooper, and bassist Nick Glass. They focus on pushing the expectations of what three musicians can create together both vocally and instrumentally. A tasteful blend of soul, folk, and traditional Americana; One Less Guest showcase their own original music alongside unique renditions of songs from artists past and present.

