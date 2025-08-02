media release: One Liner Madness is a Time Out Critics’ Pick comedy show that travels the country to find the nation's best joke writers. On Saturday, August 2, dozens of Wisconsin comedians will go head-to-head in bracketed, March Madness style, single-elimination, one-liner joke contest. The fast-paced competition goes from 64 comedians to a single winner in just 100 minutes. Audience applause determines which performers advance and who ultimately wins the trophy, cash prize, and title of ONE LINER MADNESS WISCONSIN CHAMPION.

One Liner Madness was created in 2016 by TV writer and comedian Emily Winter and live show producer Larry Mancini, and has been recommended by NPR, Time Out, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, Albuquerque's Daily Lobo, Chicago's WGN and many more. This is its first-ever show in Wisconsin.