media release: Crank it up One Louder! Dedicated to the sights, sounds, and synths of the 1980s, One Louder brings the eras biggest hits to life with unstoppable energy, authentic style, and arena-worthy showmanship.

Formed by a group of seasoned musicians with a not-so-secret obsession for parachute pants, neon lights, and key solos, One Louder delivers a high-octane setlist that spans the full spectrum of the 80s. From the power-pop punch of Huey Lewis and The News to the new wave sheen of A-Ha, the hair-metal glory of Bon Jovi to the dance-floor beats of Madonna and Prince.....if it rocked the Reagan years, it rocks even harder live with One Louder.

Expect big vocals, blistering guitar solos, pulsing synths, and all the retro fashion and stage flair you remember (or wish you did). Whether its a county fair, club, private event, or festival, One Louder turns every crowd into a time-traveling dance party.

So tease your hair, grab your shades, and get ready to party like its 1989 because when you want the '80s, you don't want just loud ... You want it up to 11...You want One Louder.