media release: Join us for a One Million Rising Resistance Gathering. At this local community gathering we will stand in community together, ready to take action. We'll address the real time threat America is facing as our country shifts away from our democratic values and into an authoritarian regime. We will talk through ways our local community can take action and help stop this through noncooperation techniques.

Bring your friends with you. It's helpful if they register too.

A core principle behind all Indivisible events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. We encourage you to review our safety and security resource before coming: https://indivisi.org/safety

WHAT IS ONE MILLION RISING?

From the No Kings national mobilization to local organizing, millions have already taken defiant action and joined the movement against authoritarianism. The next step is to direct that momentum into mass, decentralized pressure that compels key institutions to defect from Trumpism. We have to strike while the iron is hot—before the regime locks in even more power.

Fortunately, based on the academic research and analysis of experts of pro-democracy movements, we know the playbook that works. We have examples of powerful, successful campaigns–both in the US historically, and internationally–to bring societies back from dangerous spirals of democratic backsliding. But it’s going to take large numbers of us all taking action, pressuring the key institutions and sources of power that enable an authoritarian to cement their power.

Indivisible's goal: Reach one million people by asking everyday people to host in-person community gatherings with their friends and family to continue to bring people into the movement, to step into our power together, and build impactful campaigns to stop this descent into authoritarianism.

One Million Rising has launched with a series of three trainings.

Link to the first training. July 16th was primarily an overview of their strategic approach. Over 54,000 people have watched the recording so far! Not yet a million, but very impressive.

Link to the second training. July 30th reviewed the strategic approach, situation and goals, and then focused on training people to host their own gathering to invite more people in.

The third training is August 13th. If you register to attend on Mobilize you should receive the recording.