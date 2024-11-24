media release: Starring former cast members of the Broadway smash musical "Million Dollar Quartet," ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS is the number one booked and critically acclaimed tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley.

​

Performed entirely live and featuring authentic rockabilly, country, gospel and 1950’s rock and roll, the San Francisco Examiner raves, "An Amazing Show!" ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS has an ever growing list of sold out performances, outstanding reviews and a great social media presence and fan base.

Be a witness to and experience rock and roll royalty with the music and talent that has stood the test of time. True American music featuring acclaimed national talent guaranteed to get you rocking and rolling. There's a whole lotta shakin' going on!

$28 Adults, $22 Seniors (65+) , $12 Students (high school & younger), available at OregonPerformingArtsCenter.com or at the door.Venue is Oregon Performing Arts Center, 456 N. Perry Parkway, Oregon, WI 53575.