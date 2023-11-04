One Night in Memphis

media release: Performed live and starring former cast members of the Broadway smash hit “Million Dollar Quartet.” Gospel, country and 1950’s rock and roll are all mixed together and recorded at the Sun Recording studio. This recording, made on December 4, 1956 stands as a monument to four living legends, who had never met before and jammed out songs. Sam Phillips at Sun Studio recorded this, unbeknown to the artists and called the recording “The Million Dollar Quartet.”

The Verona Area Performing Arts Series (VAPAS) presented its first concert in July, 1998 and followed with its first concert series in January, 1999. We now celebrate our 23nd year with what we consider to be one of our finest.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m. at the Verona Area High School Arts Center, Verona, Wisconsin.