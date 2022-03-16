press release: Hailed as the World’s Premier Queen Tribute Band with rave reviews from more than 650 performances worldwide, Gary Mullen & The Works will take the stage for ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN in Capitol Theater.

In a performance that will surely rock you, ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN is a tribute to the popular British rock band and its front man, the electric and charismatic Freddie Mercury. Riding high on the popularity of the 2018 film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Gary Mullen & The Works will recreate the band’s iconic sounds in a spectacular live concert.

In 2000, Gary Mullen won ITV’s “Stars in Their Eyes” live grand finale, with the largest number of votes ever received in the show’s history. The record of 864,838 votes was more than twice that of the runner-up. Brian May was quoted on national television as saying, “Gary shares ‘more than a likeness’ to Freddie.”

Gary began touring on his own and in 2002 formed The Works to pay tribute to rock legend Queen. Since May 2002, Gary Mullen & the Works have performed throughout the UK, USA, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand to sell-out audiences. The outfit has also twice rocked the prestigious BBC Proms in the Park in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 40,000 fans.

Queen enthusiasts will delight in this note-for-note experience of mega-hits, such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We are the Champions,” “Killer Queen,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Radio GaGa,” “Under Pressure,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and many others. ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN will ROCK YOU!

Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wis., features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, 10 resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. Overture’s mission is to support and elevate our community’s creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org