One-on-One with Russ Feingold

press release: It's been almost a decade since Russ Feingold was one of Wisconsin's U.S. senators and his work in more recent years has taken him far from his home state, so don't miss the chance to hear him talk with Cap Times associate editor John Nichols in Madison.

The two will be on stage at the Atrium in the First Unitarian Society, talking about Feingold's work as an ambassador for the international Campaign for Nature to preserve biodiversity, as well as his stint as a U.S. envoy to the Great Lakes region of Africa. The state of politics in 2020 will be a likely discussion topic as well.

This event is free, but Cap Times members will have preferred seating at the front of the room. For more information about membership, visit membership.captimes.com.

Hope to see you there!