One Shot Wally

media release: Garver Food Truck Fridays is presented by Garver Events.

This FREE live music on the Garver Patio happens every Friday during the summer months! In addition to food and drink available from Garver tenants, delight in a variation of food truck offerings right on the patio as you enjoy music from local bands.

Food service starts at 5pm and music starts at 6pm. Food truck vendors include: SoHo Gourmet Cuisines, MEGA Eggrolls, Propa Jerk, Jolly Frog, Mishqui Peruvian, and Roll Play (Uproot by REAP). Limited seating is first come, first serve. No carry-ins. Full bar available onsite.

Music will relocate to the Garver Lounge for inclement weather.