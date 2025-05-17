media release: Join the village of McFarland on Saturday, May 17 for One Village, Many Stories, our second annual event to celebrate local heritage and culture with global appreciation in honor of World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development (observed annually on May 21).

This FREE event will feature:

- Guided conversations with McFarland neighbors

- Music & traditional clothing from around the world

- Activities, prompts & learning resources for all ages

- Food & beverages from a variety of regions & cultures*

*Light refreshments will be provided. Additional food and beverage options may also be available for purchase from local food trucks.

Guests are invited and encouraged to share aspects of their own personal heritage with other community members through conversation, storytelling, traditional clothing and crafts, or copies of family recipes you'd like to share!

One Village, Many Stories will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 17 at the McFarland Municipal Center, located at 5915 Milwaukee Street, McFarland, Wis.