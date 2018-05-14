press release: TAPIT/new works Ensemble Theater in collaboration with St. Mary’s Care Center and the Verona High School’s 18-21 Year Old Transition Program present One Voice - Speaking Our Truth, Monday, May 14, 1:00 PM. St. Mary’s Care Center, 3401 Maple Grove Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719. This play, with slides and monologues by participants, explores personal narratives through the arts in a multi-generational setting. Free and open to the public. Contact Danielle Dresden, info@tapitnewworks. org, 608.244.2938 for more information. Supported, in part, by St. Mary’s Foundation and the Neil Allen Peckett Memorial Fund of tnw.org.