Oneida Bead Ornaments

media release: Interested in learning how to bead, but don’t know how to begin? Please join instructor Jennifer Jordan to create a beaded ornament! You will receive basic beading instruction including education on working with beads, selecting beads, and the history of beads and beadwork in Native American culture. No beading experience necessary. All materials and instruction are provided.

Registration is required. Registration opens two weeks before the program (10/24/25) at 9:00am. In addition to online registration, you can reserve your spot by calling Sequoya Library at (608) 266-6385.

About the Presenter: Jennifer J. Jordan, PhD., is an enrolled member of the Oneida Nation. She learned to bead at the age of 18 when she beaded her regalia for the Miss Oneida Pageant. Jennifer learned to bead from her late great-aunt Josephine Oudenhoven and her dad Jim Jordan. Over the years as Jennifer’s beadwork progressed, she learned more about Haudenosaunee raised beadwork from her mentor and friend Betty Willems. Jennifer enjoys traveling with her daughter to Native American juried art markets across the country where she has won several ribbons for her beadwork. Jennifer enjoys teaching others about beadwork and showing interested persons how to bead. At this time Jennifer is mentoring an Oneida student who is learning and excelling at Haudenosaunee raised beadwork.

Each fall, Madison Public Library and Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison welcome a variety of Native artists, storytellers, and community leaders into library spaces for a series of programs celebrating Indigenous people in and beyond Teejop (pronounced day-JOPE, meaning Four Lakes, or Madison). Beginning shortly after Indigenous Peoples' Day (Monday, October 13), Native folks from different nations lead programs highlighting both traditional and contemporary practices, stories, and community relationships.

This year, six presenters representing different Native tribes will lead programs throughout October and November with a focus on Native art, making and handicrafts. Program participants will have the opportunity to try hands-on crafts like beading, collage, and basket-weaving and understand how techniques and approaches vary depending on the tribal traditions guiding them.

This year, presenters represent the Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Oglala Sioux, and Oneida nations. Meet the presenters and sign up for programs at https://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/partnerships/initiatives/teejop

If you have questions, please contact community@madisonpubliclibrary.org