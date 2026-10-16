Oneida Beaded Brooch

media release: Interested in learning how to bead, but don’t know how to begin? Please join instructor Jennifer Jordan to create a beaded bird brooch! You will receive basic beading instruction including education on working with beads, selecting beads, and the history of beads and beadwork in Native American culture. No beading experience necessary. All materials and instruction are provided.

Registration is required. Registration opens two weeks before the program (11/21/26) at 10:00am. In addition to online registration, you can reserve your spot by calling Alicia Ashman Library at 608-824-1780.

About the presenter: Jennifer J. Jordan, PhD., is an enrolled member of the Oneida Nation. She learned to bead at the age of 18 when she beaded her regalia for the Miss Oneida Pageant. Jennifer learned to bead from her late great-aunt Josephine Oudenhoven and her dad Jim Jordan. Over the years as Jennifer’s beadwork progressed, she learned more about Haudenosaunee raised beadwork from her mentor and friend Betty Willems. Jennifer enjoys traveling with her daughter to Native American juried art markets across the country where she has won several ribbons for her beadwork. Jennifer enjoys teaching others about beadwork and showing interested persons how to bead. At this time Jennifer is mentoring an Oneida student who is learning and excelling at Haudenosaunee raised beadwork.

Part of the Teejop & Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and made possible thanks to the Friends of Madison Public Library. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.