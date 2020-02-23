press release: OngaArt Open House on Sunday, February 23, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at 5015 W. Netherwood Rd., Oregon. Please join me and bring your vibrant energy to this place!

This is your invitation to come see my new working art studio, check out the OngaArt displayed, and interact with others who are interested in my art. The wandering live-music minstrel will be Tom Dehlinger on dobro. Enjoy pomegranate and cranberry juice punch, and cookies! Additional parking is available on N. Burr Oak Ave. just east of the studio.

In addition to my art available for adoption, I will have a small (in-development) retail area which currently features

Products printed with OngaArt images

Good, long-time friend Kristine Marie’s ceramic jewelry and whimsical scarves

Nature photography by my friend Else Karlsen. Her bird photos are amazing!

Scent of Samadhi, a plant-based fragrance and deodorant which uses an herbal blend from Mother Nature which works with our natural chemistry to create a fragrance that is truly unique to you

Sacred Threads — The Art of Clothing. Colorful shirts made in India that reflect OngaArt in many ways

And who knows what else will find its way there by February 23?

I will also be collecting cash donations to the Oregon Area Food Pantry (OAFP), so that is a reason in itself for you to come visit.