ONGFACE, DJ Acideon

media release: 21+. Anyone who stops by dressed in their Leather & Lace gear gets $2 off the door and $2 off their first drink.

ONGFACE is the moniker of drummer/producer William Ong. He describes his music as "vaporwave with a heavy jazz influence," and performs it live on a trigger-augmented drum kit. His music would appeal to fans of Flying Lotus, Karriem Riggins and Greg Fox. He plans to tour the Midwest this autumn to showcase material from the various singles and EPs he has released over the years.

Acideon is a Madison based Dj and Producer. Acideon is a resident DJ of the Crucible in Madison, Wisconsin and is a frequent guest at Ground Zero in Minneapolis. You can also catch Acideon in Chicago and Milwaukee.