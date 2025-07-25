The Ongoing Health Catastrophe in Gaza
Christ Presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Jewish Voice For Peace will present Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a general, trauma, and critical care surgeon from California who has worked in Gaza hospitals and testified before the UN about the reality of the genocide in Gaza.
Fri. July 25 12:00 Noon First Unitarian Society and Fri. July 25 7:00 pm Christ Presbyterian Church
Info
Christ Presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism