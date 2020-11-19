ONLINE: Advancing Hip-Hop as a Path Toward Equity

media release: Register Now for Advancing Hip Hop as a Path Toward Equity

At exactly which point do you start to realize

that life without knowledge is death in disguise?

- Talib Kweli

Hip-hop is more than rhyming lyrics and mesmerizing beats.

It's an urban cultural arts movement rooted in African traditions that has continuously shaped sound, dance, visual art, youth culture, and education. In this Real Talk for Real Change symposium, Advancing Hip-Hop as a Path Toward Equity, we bring together hip-hop artists, scholars, and educators to share artistic representations, discuss connections between hip-hop and youth-led movements for Black lives, and to share proven practices in hip-hop education as paths toward youth empowerment and equity.

Our panel features the following special guests:

Michele Byrd-McPhee (Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence, UW–Madison Division of the Arts)

Rob Dz (Madison/Beloit-based rapper)

Duane Holland Jr. (professor, UW–Madison Dance Department)

Sofia Snow (director of the Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives and First Wave Scholarship Program, UW–Madison)

The Real Talk for Real Change symposia series is open to the public and focuses on the critical issues of racial justice in education by centering the voices of UW–Madison scholars of color and community members.

When: November 19, 3–5 p.m. CDT

Where: Online

Program Fee: FREE

This event is hosted by the School of Education’s Offices of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (OEDI) and PLACE (Professional Learning and Community Education). This partnership was made possible by the generosity of the Wisconsin Center for Education Products and Services (WCEPS) and the School of Education’s Impact 2030 Initiative.

PLACE: The office of Professional Learning and Community Education (PLACE) ensures that the knowledge fostered within the School of Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has global impact.

Our programs provide transformational learning experiences for a diverse audience of participants. Both credit and noncredit offerings allow you to develop skills while building community among like-minded colleagues.