ONLINE: Angela Puerta & Willie Gracia

× Expand Angela Puerta

press release: Concert on the Grace Presents YouTube channel.

Please join us for the next Grace Presents concert with Colombian singer-songwriter Angela Puerta and percussionist Willie Gracia this Saturday, February 13, at 12pm. During COVID, the concerts are filmed in HD and streamed on the Grace Presents YouTube channel. All concerts include a post-concert Meet-and-Greet with the artists via Zoom.

Angela Puerta is a Colombian singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Madison, Wisconsin. Angela’s main music influence is Rock en Español, Alternative Rock, Pop, Funk, Reggae, Colombian traditional music and other Latin American rhythms. She has performed at different venues in Colombia, Australia and the U.S. At 18, while in living in Colombia, Angela created her first cover rock band, Umbral12pm. She performed music by musicians like Alanis Morrisette, Janis Joplin, Cranberries, No Doubt, Aterciopelados and Soda Estereo. Angela is currently working on three music projects: Angela Puerta Band, Angela Puerta y Amigos, and Grupo Candela.

Join the Zoom meeting, to be posted in the premiere video's description, in order to greet the performers and other audience members immediately following the concert.

Also announced: Grace Presents is bidding farewell and good luck to program coordinator James Waldo. James has been directing the free, monthly concert series on the square since 2017 and is leaving to pursue a PhD in musicology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. We are happy to welcome Sarah Brailey as the new program coordinator. Equally at home on stage as a performer and master of ceremonies, Sarah brings a wealth of experience and unique perspective to the series. As a GRAMMY-nominated classical soprano, Sarah has sung Handel’s Messiah with The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, performed with Kanye West and alternative-classical vocal band Roomful of Teeth at the Hollywood Bowl, and serenaded the Mona Lisa during a John Zorn marathon concert at the Louvre Museum. Here in Madison, she serves as Artistic Director of the Handel Aria Competition, co-founder of Just Bach, and co-host of Musica Antiqua on WORT 89.9FM. We look forward to this exciting new partnership.

With so many arts organizations going dark during the pandemic, we are grateful to be able to continue bringing you high quality concerts from the nave of Grace Church. Your participation and generous donations keep us going. Your support means more than ever to us as we continue working to share free high-quality performances of local and regional artists with the people of Madison. Please consider making a donation of $3 or more today to support our new Grace Presents HD Virtual Concert Series!