ONLINE: Anita Cameron

press release: Disability Pride Madison is delighted to be hosting a virtual talk with the one and only Anita Cameron on Friday, September 17 from 6:00 – 7:00pm CT!

Anita will be speaking on her 35 year history in the disability rights movement- including her experience with the Capitol Crawl, the Free Our People March, the 139 times she’s been arrested for nonviolent civil disobedience, and more! She will also give us an update on what she’s currently working on, and where we can support her efforts!

Please come through for what will be an amazing night! You can RSVP to the event on Facebook here. Please forward and share with all friends, family, and community that might be interested!