ONLINE: Anthony Cao

press release: Cafe CODA has been preparing for our new 'Live Streaming Initiative'. On 4/5, our pilot streaming concert was very well received. This weekend, we'll be streaming more wonderful performances from local and regional artists. In response to the recent virus, we are taking very high measures to ensure that everyone involved in the live streaming process is working in a safe environment. We will provide masks (if requested), sanitize all high-touched surfaces with disinfecting wipes, and most importantly, maintain at least 6 feet away from each other.

Here are the upcoming live streaming events happening this weekend. We hope you'll be able to join us from the comfort of your home. Please spread the words so more people can join in. Kindly share this email or our posts from FB, Instagram and Twitter. Our goal is to reach a global audience. In these times, why not?

﻿Please help us spread the love and freedom of Jazz and put our beloved musicians on the map around the world!

Donations for these concerts will be graciously accepted through the following links.

https://www.paypal.com/ paypalme2/CafeCODA

or GoFundMe/Keep-Coda-Alive

No tickets purchase needed. Thank you for your continued support of live music!!

Friday, April 24, 6 - 7 PM

Anthony Cao Solo Piano Performance

Anthony Cao has been performing in the Madison jazz scene since 1998, but most of his performing these days is with the high-energy, all-request dueling pianos team at the Ivory Room Piano Bar.