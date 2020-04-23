ONLINE: Ballroom Basics for Balance

press release: In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to introduce Badger Talks LIVE…. a new Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times.

Follow us at https://www.facebook.com/ UWConnects/ and tune in beginning April 9 to engage with UW– Madison faculty and staff experts on a variety of interesting, helpful and fun topics.

All April presentations will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12 noon, followed by a Q&A.

Thursday, April 23

Susan Frikken, guest lecturer

Ballroom Basics for Balance

Enjoy this virtual group balance class that uses basic dance moves to help people practice and enhance balance and learn to prevent falls. Join us for an interactive experience! We will share the core elements of our curriculum and a bit about the evidence behind it. Try a sample balance test and get ready to try dance steps sure to make balance practice fun! Participants will have time for questions at the end of the instructional presentation.