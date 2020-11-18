ONLINE: Bamako

press release: MMoCA's Spotlight Cinema series continues tonight through early December with online screenings of eight critically acclaimed and award-winning films from around the world.

This week's feature, Bamako, is written and directed by the celebrated, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako and co-executive produced by Danny Glover (who also provides a cameo in the film). Filled with a lush mix of warm colors and impassioned music, this critically acclaimed political drama follows an extraordinary trial taking place in a residential courtyard in Bamako, the capital city of Mali, as African citizens take proceedings against international financial institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Spotlight Cinema screenings are free for MMoCA members, who will be able to access a limited number of free views. Non-members are encouraged to register through the Eventbrite link for each film at MMoCA's Spotlight Cinema page and will be prompted to pay directly through the distributor website. Become an MMoCA member today for free access to the entire Spotlight Cinema lineup, and enjoy many other great benefits throughout the year!

Films will be available starting at 7 pm the night of the screening and will be available to view for one week. Check the Spotlight Cinema page and our social media channels for details on upcoming films.