ONLINE: Billie Eilish

media release: Five-time GRAMMY Award winning Darkroom/Interscope Records artist Billie Eilish announces details for her first ever global livestream concert. WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM, will be hosted on Billie’s website and powered by the Maestro interactive streaming platform. The one-of-a-kind experience concert, with interactive production by lili Studios, will be LIVE from Billie's native Los Angeles on Saturday, October 24 at 3PM PST. Following the live performance, all ticket holders will also have access for 24 hours to replay the show on-demand.

From now through Sunday, October 11 at 9PM PST, early ticket buyers will gain exclusive access to Billie Eilish merchandise at a special discounted price. Additional exclusive Billie Eilish merchandise will also be revealed and available from now until show day for all ticket holders. Proceeds from select items will go towards Crew Nation, a charitable fund created to help support the countless crew members affected by events and concert cancelations in 2020. To find out more about ways to get involved, donate, buy merchandise or apply for relief, head to: livenation.com/crewnation.

As part of the livestream’s experience, fans will also receive a Postmates code for free delivery in the U.S. to complement WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM with a delivery from their favorite local restaurant. Codes valid until Sunday, October 25, at 11:59 EST.

WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM will be available to stream via

Livestream.billieeilish.com on Saturday, October 24 at 3PM PST. Tickets available at the same link.