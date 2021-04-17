ONLINE: Birding 101

press release: If you love all things nature and want to get to know the birds you'll find in and around Madison, this class is for you. This is a three-part, online class and geared toward adults. Our goals are to teach you the skills important to identifying bird species, and then practice those skills with a new set of birds each week. Week 1’s birds will include the most common species, Week 2 will focus on less common and more challenging birds, and Week 3 will culminate in the tricky family of Warblers. This is a fun, interactive, judgement-free learning experience; join us!

Class dates are April 17, April 24, and May 1 from 8:00-10:00am CST.

All classes will be held on Zoom, from the comfort of your home:

Our instructors, Chuck Henrikson and Abe Lenoch (excellent birders and wonderful teachers!), will host an online, video classroom each of the three Saturdays from 8-10am. You will receive a link for how to join the online classroom. You will be able to see Chuck and Abe, their powerpoint presentations, and their images, and you will be able to ask your questions live during this session.

Then, Chuck and Abe will give you at-home assignments to do some birding in the days between class. They’ll provide recommendations on where to go, what to look for, etc. while maintaining social distancing.

Class attendees will need a computer, tablet, or laptop, internet connection, and to be familiar with using a web browser like Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Safari, etc. A webcam and microphone are preferred, but not required.

Registration info: Registration is limited to 25 people participating in the online classroom. This class is part of Madison Audubon’s adult education series called the Audubon Naturalist Series. Many of the classes offer early registration for Madison Audubon members, but most also open for public registration if there are spots left in the class. Learn more about joining Madison Audubon here!