press release: Virtual Book Bunch & Lunch via Zoom (Grades K-5)

Wednesdays, 12pm; June 17 – August 12

Middleton Public Library

Listen to a live reading of the fantastic tale How to Train Your Dragon, by Cressida Cowell, while you eat lunch at home. After lunch, we’ll do crafts or activities inspired by the book. Register to receive the Zoom link. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.