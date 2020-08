press release: Physicists Brian Greene and Janna Levin discuss their new books Until the End of Time & Black Hole Survival Guide with Dean of the College of Letters & Science and Mary C. Jacoby Professor of Astronomy, Eric Wilcots. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-until-end-time-black. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.