ONLINE: Brian Hagedorn

media release: Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Brian Hagedorn will participate in a virtual Cap Times Talk on Wednesday, April 28, 7-8 p.m., speaking with investigative reporter Katelyn Ferral about the court and some of its recent decisions. The discussion will be broadcast live on the Cap Times Facebook page, but Cap Times members will have the opportunity to view the discussion in a Zoom webinar and pose questions to Hagedorn. Click here for more information about Cap Times membership.