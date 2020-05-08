ONLINE: Business Pivot
press release: May 8, 2020, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm. Free online registration at wwbic.com/classes
Join WWBIC clients as we explore creative ways businesses are pivoting during the COVID crisis.
Our Speakers:
Ashley Lund – Owner of Koi Coffee & Tea (Menasha)
Josh Brown (Owner of Crossfit Viroqua) & Morgan Brown (Owner of Connected Chiropractic)
Melanie Manuel – Owner of Celesta (MilwaukeeI)
Marie Watkins – Owner Polaris Talent Inc. (Racine,)
Christine Ameigh – Slide Gourmet Potato Chips (Madison,)
Info
Careers & Business