ONLINE: Business Pivot

press release: May 8, 2020, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm. Free online registration at wwbic.com/classes

Join WWBIC clients as we explore creative ways businesses are pivoting during the COVID crisis.

Our Speakers:

Ashley Lund – Owner of Koi Coffee & Tea (Menasha)

Josh Brown (Owner of Crossfit Viroqua) & Morgan Brown (Owner of Connected Chiropractic)

Melanie Manuel – Owner of Celesta (MilwaukeeI)

Marie Watkins – Owner Polaris Talent Inc. (Racine,)

Christine Ameigh – Slide Gourmet Potato Chips (Madison,)