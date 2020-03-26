ONLINE: Cancelled Fest

press release: Three days of live stream performances by the likes of Reggie Watts, illuminati hotties, Goon, Cartalk, Slugs, Alaska Reid and more. Donations will be accepted at Venmo account @Cancelled-Fest to help alleviate the financial impact of cancelled live shows and lost income for artists around the country.

March 25 (stream here)

Mini Trees, New Balance, Cartalk, Jake Tittle, DCR Polluck, illuminati hotties, Slugs, The Cigarette Bums, Daniel Brouns, Aaron Randolph

March 26 (stream here)

Unlucky Sonny, The Gooms, Taste Tess, Surprise Baby, Opus Orange, Eric Davis, Just, Family Cash, All Things Blue, Evan Zee, Floor Plan

March 27 (stream here)