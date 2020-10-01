ONLINE: Collecting Native Seed

RSVP here. $10.

press release: Seed companies experienced a huge boost in sales this year, leaving many people without seeds or experiencing a large delay in receiving their seeds. Get ahead of the curve for next year by learning to harvest native seeds in order to keep your garden growing strong.

Each class in the Fall Series will be divided into two parts.

This class begins with a video hosted by Allen Centennial Garden Director of Horticulture, Josh Steger. In the first half of class Josh will demonstrate best practices and techniques for collecting seed from your home garden. You will be able to ask questions throughout this portion via the chat function in Zoom.

The remainder of this 1 hour class is open for live discussion and questions. Questions asked through Zoom during the video portion of class will be answered at this time.