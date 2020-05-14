ONLINE: "Comet Boy, the Musical" Fundraiser

press release: Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets has decided to partner with some of our favorite area venues over the next several weeks to bring them into a weekly Facebook Live broadcast so we can feature how they're staying afloat during these difficult times. See below for details!

May 14, 7 pm: “Comet Boy, the Musical” Fundraiser. Join Beth and Playwright Jackie Bradley along with the "Comet Boy, the Musical" cast, band and director to learn more about this incredible production that we plan to revive in September of 2020!