ONLINE: The Commercialists

media release: As part of the #ReviveLiveMKE series, The Pabst Theater Group, The Jazz Estate and Creative Northern Present:

The Commercialists (Anthony Deutsch, Clay Schaub, & Patrick Morrow) play the music of the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” A Jazz Estate holiday tradition goes virtual this year.

There are three opportunities to enjoy this holiday favorite from the comfort of your home:

Saturday, December 19, at 7pm; Wednesday, December 23, at 7pm; Thursday, December 24, at 7pm

Purchasing tickets to live stream shows is a great way to support the Pabst Theater Group and keep its venues alive while they’re closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW