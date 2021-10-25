ONLINE: Costa Rica Chef Travel Exchange

press release: Are you a chef or back-of-the-house staff member with extensive cooking experience looking to travel to Costa Rica? Join Madison-based Go Tico! Costa Rica (www.goticocr.com) Co-director Sara Bembenek to learn about a unique opportunity to exchange some of your kitchen knowledge for meals & accomodations in Costa Rica. Madison-based Go Tico! is looking to work with local chefs to learn some unique menu items to serve at a small, international restaurant opening in rural Costa Rica. In exchange for 4-5 days of cooking lessons from you, we would provide room & board in the beautiful Rio Cuarto region. Learn more about this awesome opportunity at our upcoming virtual info session: October 25 from 8 - 9 a.m.

Pre-registration is required : contact Sara at goticocostarica@gmail.com.

FREE