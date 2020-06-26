ONLINE: Criminal Justice Reform

press release:

The right to counsel is a constitutional right for people facing criminal charges.

But in Wisconsin, that right is often chronically delayed, due to years of critical underfunding in the state public defender’s office. What about racial disparities in a state prison system that favors mass incarceration over rehabilitation? Tune in Friday on “Two Bald Guys” when we will discuss criminal justice reform.

Special guests will be:

• Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas. Born and raised in Milwaukee’s Hillside housing project, Lucas was sworn in as Milwaukee County Sheriff in January 2019. Before becoming sheriff, he served as MLB’S Chief Liaison of Security & Investigations for the National Association of Professional Baseball League. He previously spent 25 years in the Milwaukee Police Department.

• The Honorable Rev. Everett Mitchell, circuit court judge for Dane County. Elected in 2016, Judge Mitchell is a well-known advocate for racial justice in Madison. He is also the senior pastor of Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Madison, a congregation of more than 400 members. He most recently was the director of community relations for the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

• John Birdsall, long-time criminal defense attorney with Birdsall and Obear law firm in Milwaukee. A strong advocate for criminal justice reform in the state, he has helped develop sentencing guidelines for state judges and has served as a member of the Wisconsin Sentencing Commission.

