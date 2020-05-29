ONLINE: Cynthia Leitich Smith, Cynthia Salaysay

press release: Join us online for our next Facebook Live Chat with Cynthia Leitich Smith and Cynthia Salaysay! The event is part of the Reading Group Choices Book a Day program.

Cynthia Leitich Smith (HEARTS UNBROKEN) and Cynthia Salaysay (PRIVATE LESSONS) will be in conversation with one another about their books, and you can also post questions here before the chat for them. Tune in on Friday, May 29th @ 12pm CST on our Facebook page!

Each of our authors also chooses a favorite indie bookstore for readers to support. Please consider purchasing from Cynthia Leitich Smith's favorite BookPeople in Austin, Texas (https://www.bookpeople.com/) and Cynthia Salaysay's favorite East Bay Booksellers in Oakland, California ( https://www.ebbooksellers.com/ ).

The Book a Day program brings you a daily dose of reading, along with free author chats and interviews. Follow us here and on Twitter to stay posted! https://twitter.com/ReadingGChoices