ONLINE: DJs Acideon, Senseless

press release: Insidious is a night of hard dance, dark psy, goth, industrial and much more brought to you by Acideon! This event happens every 4th Thursday of the month and features dance talents from all over our area to bring you music from the dark side.

We will be streaming every Thursday at 9 PM until we can go back to the live show! Obviously there is no charge for this event. It would be greatly appreciated if you are able to donate to the Crucible during this time of closure. The Crucible has done a lot for the music scene in Madison and now it's our turn to do what we can for the Crucible. Thank you in advance!! Link to donate is below! This is a come as you are event so feel free to let your freak flag fly and let's have some fun! To watch the show use this link http://www.twitch.tv/crucible_madison To donate to the Crucible use this link https://merch.cruciblemadison.com/products To virtually tip the staff of The Crucible use this link https://tipyourserver.org/MSN/?Crucible Show starts at 9 pm Brought to you by Adrenaline Armory, 301 Productionz, The Crucible, WarPigs Brewpub and Suite Hair.