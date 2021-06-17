ONLINE: From "Capture" to "Create": A Photographic Journey of Inches

press release: Free and open to the public. Click here to join the online presentation. Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

From "Capture" to "Create": A Photographic Journey of Inches takes a look at the developmental journey from picture taking to creating expressive photographic images reflecting a photographer’s creative vision and unique style.

Citing examples from the masters and his own on-going journey toward photographic artistry Tim Mulcahy will offer helpful suggestions and share useful tips and resources to aid fellow photographers on their own journeys toward more creative photography.

Regardless of where you are on your journey, you’ll find motivation, encouragement and much useful information in what promises to be the mini-equivalent of a Rick Steve’s travel guide to one of photography’s most challenging destinations – artful photography.

Tim Mulcahy is a retired scientist, educator, writer, fly-fisherman and award-winning photographer. His photography interests include architecture, abstraction and landscapes.

Recently his work has expanded to include what he refers to as ‘Photo Synthesis’, a process of creating unique digital art from combinations of photographed objects.

His work has appeared in several magazines and publications, multiple exhibits and even on the cover of a novel. He also publishes a weekly photoblog on his website.

He currently lives in Waunakee with his wife of 48 years, Patti.

For more information, visit Tim’s website: www.timagesgallery.com

PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public. They are held online at 7:00pm CDT on the third Thursday of each month.