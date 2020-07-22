ONLINE: Gender Roles

press release: Give & Take Discussion: Gender Roles (ages 14-18)

Wednesday, July 22, 6:00pm via Zoom

Middleton Public Library

Gender roles, sexual identity, #metoo, feminism. Give & Take is a program designed by a high-school student to provide a safe space for teens to talk about current events and issues around being a teen today. Discussions will be moderated by a community leader to facilitate thoughtful and considerate conversation. Register to receive Zoom link.Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.