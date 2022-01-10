ONLINE: Get Your Business Next'ed!

press release: Monday, January 10, 12:00 - 1:30 PM (virtual)

The purpose of a pitch isn't to answer every question anyone will ever have about your business. It's to get nexted! What is getting nexted and how do you get it?

Join us for the first in our series of gBETA Urban League webinars to find out:

The objective of pitching to investors

When to use a pitch deck and when to use an executive summary

gener8tor's best practices for formatting and content for a formal pitch deck

How to pitch an investor over coffee

Hear an entrepreneur's perspective on pitching

Learn more about the Black Business Hub and our partnership with gener8tor

﻿Attendees will also hear from the Wisconsin Technology Council about an opportunity to participate in the Governor’s Business Plan Contest and link to a statewide network of community resources, expert advice, high-quality education, management talent and possible sources of capital.

About gBETA Urban League Webinars:

gBETA Urban League is an exciting new collaboration between the Urban League's Black Business Hub Accelerator Program and gener8tor. gener8tor is nationally ranked as a GOLD-tier accelerator by the Seed Accelerator Rankings Project. The Black Business Hub is set to become the Madison region’s premiere enterprise center devoted to incubating, accelerating, and networking Black and other entrepreneurs of color. This exciting new collaboration will offer webinars, lunch-and-learns, cohort style accelerators, and more to entrepreneurs looking to be part of the Urban League's Black Business Hub community. More information about the Black Business Hub is available here.