ONLINE: GWAR

× Expand courtesy GWAR GWAR

press release: In celebration of the 30th anniversary of their classic album “Scumdogs of the Universe,” your Lords and Masters GWAR are pleased to announce the “Scumdogs XXX Live” live streaming concert event, presented by Liquid Death and Metal Injection.

This one of a kind experience is set for Friday, October 30, with the pre-show starting at 6:00 PM Eastern. The live stream performance kicks off at 8:00 PM Eastern. Tickets and VIP Packages can be purchased at GWAR.net. The show will be available on demand through November 15th.

“Scumdogs XXX Live” will be a full-fledged GWAR performance and a spectacle the likes of which you have never seen. Your Lords and Masters will celebrate this momentous occasion by ripping through the entire “Scumdogs of the Universe” album from front to back. Will there be special guests? You’re goddamn right there will be special guests. Are we going to tell you who they are? No we aren’t, but you can find out for yourself on October 30th.

Blōthar the Berserker had this to say about the momentous occasion:

“We always wanted to do a concert without an audience in the room. The audience is always the worst part. Well, that and the fact that we’re constantly being attacked by a bunch of assholes while we try to get through a set. Man, I hope none of those old school dicks show up to rain on our glorious parade.”

This past weeked saw GWAR play their first ever drive-in shows at the Diamond in Richmond, VA. For the first time ever GWAR shot blood and spew all over a parking lot full of bohabs in cars. Could there be more in the works? Stay tuned.

Don’t forget, you can help decide who GWAR will kill on stage for the NEXT 4 years!! Register and VOTE in November. Check your registration at:

