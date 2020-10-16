ONLINE: "Hamilton" Town Hall

media release: Chip in any amount to join the cast of Hamilton for a special grassroots fundraiser.

Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowa, Phillipa Soo, and more.

You can catch it exclusively on Friday, October 16, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The cast Q&A will be moderated by director Thomas Kail, followed by a special performance!

Anything you donate will be used to elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Democrats up and down the ballot. Most people are chipping in $25!

Instructions for accessing the virtual event will be in the emailed ActBlue receipt or in the page you will be redirected to after donating. Contact livestream@joebiden.com if you don’t receive it.