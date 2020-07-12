ONLINE: Hanah Jon Taylor, Hans Young Binter

press release: Every Sunday, 7 PM, the Night of Improvisor, hosted by Hanah Jon Taylor, brings you one or more special guests to join him on this live streaming event. Stay tuned to find who is the next special guest with us!

This week, we bring Hans Young Binter, who is a pianist and composer from Milwaukee, WI. He is currently enrolled at The School of Jazz and Contemporary Music at The New School in New York City. He has performed across Wisconsin, and in New York and Connecticut playing jazz repertoire, punk and hardcore, contemporary classical compositions, free improvisational music, and original music inspired by jazz and free music traditions.

Find a live stream link on our website, cafecoda.club, or FB page!

Donations are welcomed to support live music!

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/CafeCODA

or GoFundMe "Keep Coda Alive"

https://www.gofundme.com/keep-coda-alive/

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

http://mmx608.com/