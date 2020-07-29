ONLINE: Harry Potter Trivia Challenge
Wednesday, July 29
’Tweens (ages 9-12): 6pm
Teens (ages 13-19): 7:15pm
Middleton Public Library
Do you know your Wingardium Leviosa from your Bezoar Stone? Show off your Potterworld knowledge at the Harry Potter Trivia Challenge. Contestants may be competing for awesome prizes, but the audience will have just as much fun! Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Limit of 50 contestants. Costumes welcome! Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.
