ONLINE: Harry Potter Trivia Challenge

press release: Harry Potter Trivia Challenge via Zoom

Wednesday, July 29

’Tweens (ages 9-12): 6pm

Teens (ages 13-19): 7:15pm

Middleton Public Library

Do you know your Wingardium Leviosa from your Bezoar Stone? Show off your Potterworld knowledge at the Harry Potter Trivia Challenge. Contestants may be competing for awesome prizes, but the audience will have just as much fun! Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Limit of 50 contestants. Costumes welcome! Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.