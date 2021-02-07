ONLINE: Iva Ugrčić & Satoko Hayami

press release: Serbian flutist Dr. Iva Ugrčić is one of the most exciting and adventurous young flutists in the international pantheon. Described as “a natural star on her instrument,” Iva has been featured as a solo artist at numerous music festivals. Dr. Ugrčić is a musician who has worn many hats throughout her professional career: flutist, teacher, artistic director, entrepreneur, freelance musician and recording artist, among others. As a soloist and a chamber musician, Iva has performed all over the world. In addition to her formidable work as a soloist, she is also passionate about playing in ensembles. She has performed and recorded in Europe with the Symphony Orchestra of Radio Television of Serbia, the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra, and the French Flute Orchestra. Since moving to the United States, Iva has performed as a principal flutist with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, Middleton Community Orchestra, Madison Symphony Orchestra, and Madison Opera as well as chamber groups including the Wingra Faculty Wind Quintet, Vitraž Woodwind Quintet, and Caroga Lake Ensemble. She currently plays with Black Marigold Wind Quintet, and is a founding member of ID flute and percussion duo and Sound Out Loud contemporary chamber music ensemble. She has performed and recorded with numerous jazz, blues and alternative music ensembles.

A fearless musician, she is enthusiastic about music of all styles and nationalities. Dr. Ugrčić has also worked as a flute educator in Belgrade, Paris, and Madison. Her flute students have been admitted into arts schools at all levels, have won competitions and acceptance into district, honors and marching bands, undergraduate and graduate music programs, and have been awarded superior ratings at solo and ensemble festivals.

During her doctoral program in flute performance at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, Iva worked towards building business skills taking classes at the Bolz Center for Arts Administration. This valuable knowledge and experience lead her to becoming the Artistic Director for the Rural Musicians Forum concert series (Spring Green, WI) and getting the Board Liaison & Strategic Initiatives position at the Overture Center for the Arts (Madison), largest non-profit arts organization in Wisconsin. But more importantly, it helped her create and pursue one of her biggest dreams. As an entrepreneur, Dr. Ugrčić is the Founder & Executive Director of the LunART Festival, a new international festival in Madison, whose mission is to continue to support, inspire, promote, and celebrate women in the arts through public performances, exhibitions, workshops, and interdisciplinary collaboration. In June 2019, Dr. Ugrcic joined the Career & Artistic Development Committee of the National Flute Association, the largest flute organization in the world.

Dr. Ugrčić performs in the Wisconsin Sound Series and is accompanied by pianist Satoko Hayami. Learn more about the series.

Learn more about Iva Ugrčić: Website | Instagram | YouTube

Their virtual performance will be the first in the Wisconsin Sound Series which showcases a variety of talented local musicians.