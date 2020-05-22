ONLINE: Jasmine Warga

press release: Join us online for our next Facebook Live Chat with author Jasmine Warga! The event is part of the Reading Group Choices Book a Day program.

Jasmine will talk about her 2019 Newbery Honor Book OTHER WORDS FOR HOME. Post questions here before the chat, and tune in on Friday, May 22 @ 12pm CST on our Facebook page!

Each of our authors also chooses a favorite bookstore resource for readers to support. Jasmine would like to encourage you to order from:

The Blue Manatee Bookstore in Cincinnati, OH

(https://www.bluemanatee.org/the-blue-manatee-bookstore/)

Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville, IL

(https://www.andersonsbookshop.com/)

Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Cincinnati, OH

https://www.josephbeth.com/

