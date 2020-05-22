ONLINE: Jasmine Warga
press release: Join us online for our next Facebook Live Chat with author Jasmine Warga! The event is part of the Reading Group Choices Book a Day program.
Jasmine will talk about her 2019 Newbery Honor Book OTHER WORDS FOR HOME. Post questions here before the chat, and tune in on Friday, May 22 @ 12pm CST on our Facebook page!
Each of our authors also chooses a favorite bookstore resource for readers to support. Jasmine would like to encourage you to order from:
The Blue Manatee Bookstore in Cincinnati, OH
(https://www.bluemanatee.org/the-blue-manatee-bookstore/)
Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville, IL
(https://www.andersonsbookshop.com/)
Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Cincinnati, OH
The Book a Day program brings you a daily dose of reading, along with free author chats and interviews. Follow us here and on Twitter to stay posted! https://twitter.com/ReadingGChoices