ONLINE: Kelly Barnhill

press release: Join us online for our next Facebook Live Chat with author Kelly Barnhill! The event is part of the Reading Group Choices Book a Day program.

Kelly will talk about her book THE GIRL WHO DRANK THE MOON, winner of the 2017 Newbery Medal. Post questions here before the chat, and tune in on Sunday, May 10th @ 7pm CST on our Facebook page!

Each of our authors also chooses a favorite bookstore resource for readers to support. Kelly recommends ordering your books from Wild Rumpus in Minneapolis (https://www.wildrumpusbooks.com/) and Red Balloon Bookshop in St. Paul (https://www.redballoonbookshop.com/).

The Book a Day program brings you a daily dose of reading, along with free author chats and interviews. Follow us here and on Twitter to stay posted! https://twitter.com/ReadingGChoices