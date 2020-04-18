ONLINE: Labor Notes

press release: All are invited to join the first-ever Virtual Labor Notes Conference on the Saturday when we would have been together, April 18, 2020.

At the virtual conference, worker leaders and activists will discuss organizing strategies and the state of the labor movement, during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

There's no charge, but you must register:

https://bit.ly/LNVirtualConference

The rescheduled in-person conference will be next year, April 16-18, 2021.